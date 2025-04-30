WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. and fiancée Olivia turn heads at Kendrick Lamar, SZA's GNX tour concert in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his fiancée Olivia Carter attended Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour stop in Atlanta on Tuesday night. They were seen hugging and swaying together to the lyrics “I wanna be with you.” The concert was held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The night began with DJ Mustard opening the show. His set featured West Coast hits and club favorites. Lamar then delivered a set filled with tracks from his latest album “GNX,” including “TV Off” and “Squabble Up,” along with past hits like “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” The rapper also brought out Playboi Carti for a surprise appearance. He closed his set with “Not Like Us,” a song that won five Grammy Awards earlier this year.

SZA came up next with a performance that covered her “SOS” album, with songs like “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.” She also included fan-favorites from “Ctrl.” Her stage presence combined emotion and control, giving the audience a strong vocal and visual performance. The two artists later shared the stage for joint tracks such as “All The Stars” and “Luther.”

Michael Penix Jr. was selected by the Falcons as the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He proposed to Carter on Christmas Eve last year. The couple announced their engagement publicly days later, sharing photos of the moment via Instagram. Carter is a former soccer player at the University of Nevada and holds a degree in biology.

Falcons add O-line support for Michael Penix Jr. with final draft pick

The Falcons used their final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to add help up front for Michael Penix Jr., taking OT Jack Nelson from Wisconsin at pick No. 218 in the seventh round. Until that point, Atlanta had only drafted defensive players.

Nelson started 50 games during his college career and comes from a school known for producing strong offensive linemen. Scouts allude that he’s better at run blocking than pass protection and works well in zone-blocking systems. While his pass protection still needs work, especially with his footwork and strength, he shows good awareness and technique when blocking in the run game.

Nelson is the only Falcons pick this year not from the SEC. His experience and size could give quarterback Penix Jr. some extra protection as the Falcons prepare for the upcoming season.

