WATCH: Michael Vick shows off monster arm, throws the football out of the stadium

Michael Vick has had his name evoked in recent weeks as he showed that he is far from the most irrelevant name in the NFL.

The 41-year-old former dual-threat who played for several teams showed NFL Network host Rich Eisen that he can still throw a football out of the stadium.

Not literally, though! The ad spot was an ode to a former Gatorade commercial and was released by the NFL's verified Twitter account:

Michael Vick spoke about hand-size in the NFL in the wake of Kenny Pickett's drafting

One of the NFL's most tiring thesis - hand size and its effects on throwing a football - re-entered the discussion ahead of this year's draft. Kenny Pickett, the only QB picked in the first round, and the lone signal-caller selected in the first 73 choices, was accused of having hands too small to excel at the professional level.

Of course, that simplified way of thinking discredits everything Pickett did while at Pitt, and puts unnecessary doubt into what the former Carolina Panther is capable of doing with the Steelers.

When asked about hand-size and how it affected his NFL Draft candidacy after leaving Virginia Tech, Michael Vick admitted to GQ that he did not hear about his hands at all during the predraft process.

“He was talking about Kenny Pickett, and he said something about his hand size, like [that] he had the smallest hands since me. I’m like, ‘Really?’ I never heard that. [Then Philadelphia Eagles head coach] Andy Reid never came to me and said, ‘Let me see your hands, I heard you had a small hand.’ So, honestly, I think somebody just made that up.”

It's not the hand that's holding the ball that deserves any attention. According to Vick, it's the fashion in which one carries the ball that's important.

“You got 280-pound guys swiping at the ball. They want that ball—they want you, but they really want that ball out your hand, because that’s money. That ball equates to money, whether you run it in the endzone, pick it off, or are picking up a fumble. So hands are important at the end of the day.”

Michael Vick disproved the hand size theory and proved that focusing on the field is the most important way to maintain an NFL career. As a result, Pickett has nothing to worry about in the 'Steel City' so long as his priorities are straight.

