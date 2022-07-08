Watch: Revisiting legendary artist Marvin Gaye's attempt to join Detroit Lions in 1970

Marvin Gaye wanted to play for the Detroit Lions. He even had a tryout for the team. For many years, this urban legend was shared in NFL circles. However, in the early 2010s, the legend became fact when a couple of former Lions players and close personal friends of the legendary singer confirmed the story's validity.

Lions running back Mel Farr and defensive back Lem Barney befriended Gaye in the late-'60s, and soon discovered he was a diehard football fan. Gaye, who penned some timeless classics like "Heard It Through the Grapevine," pestered Farr and Barney to pull some strings with head coach Joe Schmidt in order to get him a tryout.

Finally, in the pre-season prior to the 1970 season, he was given the opportunity to try out for the team as a running back. Gaye, a talented athlete in his own right, put in the work, engaging in grueling workout sessions as the day approached, and even adding 30 pounds. Word soon reached the local press, which descended on the Lions training facility to record the event.

Obviously, it wasn't to be, but the Motown superstar was not deterred and still believed he could have made it. During an interview with the Free Press later in 1970, Gaye said the following:

"Had I not become an entertainer, I’m sure I’d have been a pro athlete. I love baseball and basketball, and I golf in the mid-'80s, but football is the only thing I’ve had a real feeling for. I’ve watched the pros over the years, and it became a part of me. I learned to love it, and I have confidence I could play."

Aside from Marvin Gaye, what other famous stars have had an NFL tryout?

Whenever anyone reaches the top in their chosen field, they seem to have an itch to try something else, bouyed by the confidence of the success garnered in their current profession. As such, the NFL is littered with incidents where famous individuals believed they had what it took to compete in the league.

Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar is one such example. He gave up a multi-million dollar contract after WrestleMania XX, to pursue his NFL dream. Lesnar was invited to the 2004 NFL combine, where he put up some eye-popping numbers.

He later signed with the Minnesota Vikings and appeared in some pre-season games, but was hampered by injuries suffered in a motorcycle incident. Lesnar was waived by the team in the final round of cuts before going onto to further success in the UFC.

Country singer Sam Hunt is another musician who wanted to make it in the NFL. The former Alabama alumni had a tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008, but it wasn't to be. The singer went on to become one of the biggest country music stars in America.

_________________________________________________________________

If you use any quotes, please credit The Detroit News and H/T Sportskeeda.

_________________________________________________________________

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far