  • (Watch) Myles Garrett furiously slams his helmet on sidelines after Dillon Gabriel's struggles lead to Browns' embarrassing loss to Patriots

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 26, 2025 21:06 GMT
Myles Garrett x Dillon Gabriel collage
Myles Garrett x Dillon Gabriel collage (image credits: IMAGN)

Myles Garrett’s patience ran out on Sunday in Foxborough. His productive performance ended in a 32-13 defeat to the New England Patriots.

The Browns defensive end slammed his helmet on the sideline after the game.

Garrett sacked Drake Maye five times, breaking the team record he owns. However, the record-setting effort couldn’t cover for an offense that stumbled through turnovers and miscues, handing Cleveland its sixth loss in eight games.

Garrett made history early, surpassing Reggie White for the most sacks by any player before turning 30. He reached the milestone on his first takedown of Maye, which was an eight-yard loss that forced a field goal.

While Garrett terrorized the Patriots offensive line, Dillon Gabriel’s struggles wiped out the defense’s gains. Two interceptions and an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone allowed New England to record 29 unanswered points after Cleveland’s first score. The Browns head into their bye week with a 2-6 record.

Garrett's frustration reflected the disappointment he expressed last year following a three-win season. He briefly considered a trade before signing a four-year $204.8 million extension in March.

Dillon Gabriel’s mistakes undo Myles Garrett’s defensive dominance over Drake Maye

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Cleveland began the day by moving 70 yards in six plays on the opening drive. Dillon Gabriel faked a handoff to Quinshon Judkins and found Harold Fannin Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown. It gave the Browns a 7-3 lead that didn't last.

By the third quarter, the offense unraveled. Robert Spillane intercepted Gabriel’s throw to David Njoku and returned it deep into Cleveland territory. It set up Drake Maye’s short touchdown to Hunter Henry. The next Browns drive ended the same way, another Gabriel interception, this time by safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

New England kept piling on. Maye threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter, including a 39-yard throw to Kayshon Boutte. Gabriel’s late intentional grounding in the end zone gave the Patriots two more points and ended the game.

Amid the chaos, Myles Garrett had five sacks by the middle of the fourth quarter, regularly getting past rookie tackle Will Campbell.

