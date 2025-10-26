"The Clowns Are Just a Bad Place": Ron Harper Shades Cleveland Browns as Kevin Stefanski and Dillon Gabriel Face Scrutiny Ahead of Patriots Game

Michael Jordan’s former teammate Ron Harper shaded the Cleveland Browns as coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Dillon Gabriel face scrutiny ahead of the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.Harper tweeted his response to a fan who called out the Browns for their treatment of rookie Shedeur Sanders. The fan on X called out Coach Stefanski for sticking with Gabriel despite a poor run of games.“The clowns are just a bad place and I love Cleveland.”Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINK@OssacinDucktail The clowns 🤡 are just a bad place and I love ClevelandThe Browns’ offense has struggled to generate production consistently. In the win against the Green Bay Packers (13-10) on Sept. 21, they needed a blocked field goal and late heroics to escape with the win.Starting quarterback and rookie Gabriel, selected in the 3rd round by Cleveland, has shown flashes and also some limitations. He’s thrown for 546 yards, three touchdowns, 0 interceptions, a completion rate of about 59.8% and a league‐ranking QBR of 28.8.His low output has led fans and the media to call for his replacement at QB, with Sanders being the top candidate. Sanders himself fueled the debate with his comments.“If you see the [quality of] quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said.While Sanders is being pipped to replace Gabriel, it won’t happen anytime soon. The Browns listed Sanders as questionable with a back injury, which elevated veteran QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad as a precautionary measure ahead of a game.Ron Harper responds to his son, Dylan Harper’s rookie scale contractRon Harper’s son Dylan Harper was drafted with the second pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. According to reports, his rookie contract is worth $56 million, which trumps the $35 million his father earned during his time in the league.The five-time champion responded to the comparison on X.“I’m not mad at him or the NBA I played for the love of the game… thanks”Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINK@HoopMixOnly I’m not mad at him or the NBA I played for the love of the game… thanksRon Harper joined the Bulls as a free agent in 1994. He went on to become a key part of their dynasty, winning three successive titles with Chicago. He moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999, where he added two more titles.