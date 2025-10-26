  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "The Clowns Are Just a Bad Place": Ron Harper Shades Cleveland Browns as Kevin Stefanski and Dillon Gabriel Face Scrutiny Ahead of Patriots Game

"The Clowns Are Just a Bad Place": Ron Harper Shades Cleveland Browns as Kevin Stefanski and Dillon Gabriel Face Scrutiny Ahead of Patriots Game

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 26, 2025 16:47 GMT
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's Ex-Teammate Shades Cleveland Browns as Kevin Stefanski and Dillon Gabriel Face Scrutiny Ahead of Patriots Game (PHOTOS: IMAGN)

Michael Jordan’s former teammate Ron Harper shaded the Cleveland Browns as coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Dillon Gabriel face scrutiny ahead of the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Ad

Harper tweeted his response to a fan who called out the Browns for their treatment of rookie Shedeur Sanders. The fan on X called out Coach Stefanski for sticking with Gabriel despite a poor run of games.

“The clowns are just a bad place and I love Cleveland.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Browns’ offense has struggled to generate production consistently. In the win against the Green Bay Packers (13-10) on Sept. 21, they needed a blocked field goal and late heroics to escape with the win.

Starting quarterback and rookie Gabriel, selected in the 3rd round by Cleveland, has shown flashes and also some limitations. He’s thrown for 546 yards, three touchdowns, 0 interceptions, a completion rate of about 59.8% and a league‐ranking QBR of 28.8.

Ad

His low output has led fans and the media to call for his replacement at QB, with Sanders being the top candidate. Sanders himself fueled the debate with his comments.

“If you see the [quality of] quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said.
Ad

While Sanders is being pipped to replace Gabriel, it won’t happen anytime soon. The Browns listed Sanders as questionable with a back injury, which elevated veteran QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad as a precautionary measure ahead of a game.

Ron Harper responds to his son, Dylan Harper’s rookie scale contract

Ron Harper’s son Dylan Harper was drafted with the second pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. According to reports, his rookie contract is worth $56 million, which trumps the $35 million his father earned during his time in the league.

Ad

The five-time champion responded to the comparison on X.

“I’m not mad at him or the NBA I played for the love of the game… thanks”

Ron Harper joined the Bulls as a free agent in 1994. He went on to become a key part of their dynasty, winning three successive titles with Chicago. He moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999, where he added two more titles.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications