WATCH: NFL fan puts Brock Purdy on the spot over NFL being scripted

Brock Purdy was hosting a bit of a Q&A with San Francisco 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium in which he allowed young fans to ask him whatever question they wanted. Naturally, some fans wanted to know his take on whether or not the NFL is scripted, so they asked him. Purdy couldn't help but smile before responding.

He firmly said into the microphone:

"No, the NFL is not scripted. Good question."

There is a prevalent theory among many NFL fans that the league is scripted. Many former athletes have come out claiming that it is, but there's not much evidence to support that.

It is interesting that Purdy of all players was asked this, though. A lot of the recent ammo for people who believe this is in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs championship run.

They were the three seed, a stark fall from where they normally are with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. They had also limped into the postseason before winning one home game and then traveling to beat two superior teams, including the top AFC seed.

They then faced another uphill battle against the Super Bowl favorite 49ers, a challenge they overcame with an overtime victory. Many believe, thanks to Taylor Swift's connection to the team, that it was rigged or that it's scripted.

So Purdy being asked about this is interesting as he's supposedly the victim of the rigging, but he confirmed that the league is not scripted whatsoever.

Is the NFL scripted?

Despite former players like Arian Foster and others seeming to claim that the NFL is scripted, there's no evidence to prove those claims. It seems as if they were not being totally serious with the claims.

Furthermore, rigging any sports league would be nearly impossible. The NFL is huge, with each team having a minimum of 53 players plus their practice squads. They have countless coaches and executives as well.

The league itself has so many people working for it that the sheer amount of people who need to be silent about any scripting makes it almost unfathomable.

They'd also have to generate an incredible amount of money to afford to pay everyone to be silent and then hope they actually do stay silent. It just isn't feasible for any league to be scripted like that.

