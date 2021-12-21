WATCH: NFL fans FRUSTRATED with refs over horrible Eric Kendricks ejection during Vikings vs Bears

Officiating from refs is always going to be a point of contention for every NFL fan and player alike. Blown calls happen all the time, and that can change the entire outcome of games. What is worse now is the tightening down of ridiculous taunting penalties that make the game of football far less enjoyable.

Now, quarterback hits are starting to be the main cause of concern for players, as they can't seem to tackle the quarterback without getting a roughing the passer call or worse. Eric Kendricks was ejected tonight during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game for a terrible call.

Why was Eric Kendricks ejected by the refs?

Even though the game had been going the right way for the Vikings all night long, they still couldn't believe that their linebacker was ejected for a soft hit on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Protecting the quarterback is one thing, but babying them in a full-contact sport is ridiculous. The refs need to check their flags.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has been ejected for delivering this helmet-to-helmet shot on Justin Fields

The issue that most defensive players face now is where they are supposed to aim their bodies to stop a quarterback. The refs seem to only want to allow hits to the midsection of the quarterback, but how does a receiver that is around 250 lbs and running at speeds of 10+ MPH stop themselves without contorting their bodies?

The NFL is asking too much from players, and the refs are beginning to call penalties on momentum that simply cannot be avoided.

The crowd was frustrated and upset with the ejection that Eric Hendricks was given as a result of a small helmet-to-helmet hit that Fields took, which was Hendricks' shoulder. Their boos nearly drowned out the announcers.

Defensive players also don't know when a quarterback is going to slide for extra yardage and stopping them before they hit the first-down marker is always their #1 job, so Hendricks was attempting to do just that and grazed his helmet against Fields'.

The NFLPA and owners, along with the refs, need to come to a consensus on what is legal and what is not, along with incidental hits due to momentum.

What's sad about the Eric Kendricks ejection is that it happened on National Television and people are going to call him a dirty player. Which if know you him it's the furthest thing from Eric Kendricks. He's one of the best people on and off the field for the #Vikings

The sad news is that Eric Kendricks will certainly look like a dirty player and is subject to being fined or suspended due to the "dirty" hit on Justin Fields. Something needs to be done, as players being ejected for so little is going to look worse for the NFL, the refs, and their reputation.

