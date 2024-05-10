WATCH: Nike gifts Bills WR Keon Coleman box full of winter jackets after viral Macy's shopping revelation during NFL Draft

Keon Coleman has not even put on a Buffalo Bills jersey yet, but he's already showcasing his charisma. During his introductory press conference, he showed up in a bright yellow jacket - a far cry from the usual suits or team apparel.

When asked about where he got his viral coat, the rookie wideout said:

"Macy's. ... They be on sale on the rack, all the colors. $79, $89, nice lil' deal. You get the trench coat for like $100. I might go get some more colors. I need a blue one and another red one."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Turns out, Nike took him up on his final words. On Thursday, Front Office Sports shared an Instagram story of Coleman receiving three winter jackets from the sports apparel giant - including red and blue ones, just as he had said:

Expand Tweet

Keon Coleman looks to be an immediate star for Bills

After Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis left for the AFC South, the Buffalo Bills knew they needed a new dynamic, explosive and confident WR1. And already, Keon Coleman figures to be that man.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia already has him at X1, which basically amounts to WR1, with free-agent signing Curtis Samuel occupying Z1/WR2 and 2023 holdover Khalil Shakir remaining in the slot. However, he says that the team needs to develop its 33rd overall pick:

"Coleman has a lot of potential, though asking a 21-year-old to produce in a way he never has at a higher level of football seems like asking for too much, too soon."

However, it's not just his on-field production that may captivate the spotlight, but his off-field charisma as well.

During his first day at Buffalo, Keon Coleman also emulated the WWE legend The Undertaker by entering and exiting the cryotherapy room to near-total darkness and Frederic Chopin's Funeral March:

Expand Tweet

Last week, a video of him being honest about his golf skills at the Draft Combine emerged:

“I ain’t no golfer - I’m Tiger WishHeCould. ... Them boys out there, shooting five under. I ain't doing all that. It might take me 5 just to putt it in.”

Expand Tweet

The former Florida State Seminole is getting another chance to showcase his brand next week: he will be the Bills' only representative at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback