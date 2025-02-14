WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. threw massive Super Bowl afterparty with guestlist feat. Kayla Nicole, Reggie Bush and more

Odell Beckham Jr. will forever be enshrined in the state of Louisiana. Even though he never played for the New Orleans Saints, the wide receiver spent his college career at LSU, putting together a couple of great seasons before moving to the pros.

Beckham did not have the most successful of the seasons. The wide receiver spent the majority of 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. However, most of his year was affected due to injury, and when he was healthy, he couldn't produce on the field. His stint with the team ended before the end of the season.

A bad year can happen in the NFL. With the Super Bowl happening in New Orleans, Louisiana, Beckham's hometown, the wide receiver decided to throw a big party to celebrate the occasion. Many celebrities were included in his list of friends for the event, which happened prior to the game.

Some of the attendees were related to the NFL, such as Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Other celebrities, such as Chance The Rapper and former NBA superstar Paul Pierce, were also present.

How did Odell Beckham Jr. fare in the 2024 season?

By some distance, this was the most disappointing year of the wide receiver's career. He was expected to forge a trio of potent weapons with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but this never materialized due to a collection of factors.

Odell played in just nine games, never amassing more than three catches in a single contest. Before his release, which happened by mutual agreement on December 13, he had just nine receptions and 55 yards in nine games for Miami.

There has been a clear decline in his production since he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. He was part of the Los Angeles Rams' roster that defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the championship game, but a serious knee injury derailed his performance.

He did not play in the 2022 season to focus on his recovery, and in 2023, he spent a season with the Baltimore Ravens.

