WATCH: Alleged Ole Miss kids reveal themselves after prank calling Shedeur Sanders in viral video during Day 2 slide

Shedeur Sanders has been the main protagonist in one of the all-time slides in an NFL Draft ever since Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was preferred ahead of him by the Giants in the first round. As soon as that pick came in, NFL observers knew that there was a chance the Colorado quarterback could fall down the pecking order. What nobody expected is that he would be taken on the second day, either.

Ad

Allegedly, some Ole Miss frat boys saw an opportunity to rub in the pain as he kept falling and decided to give a call to Shedeur Sanders. While Deion Sanders' son was waiting for a call from a franchise general manager, they got hold of his number only to tell him that he would have to wait some more to be selected. Here is the other side of that prank that trolled the Colorado quarterback.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

GM says Giants preferred Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders right from the start

While the alleged Ole Miss kids were busy trolling Shedeur Sanders, Giants general manager Joe Schoen explained that their choice of Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders was not as improvised. When asked why they felt their new rookie, and potential future starter, was a better player than the Colorado prospect, the New York executive was clear that the former was always their preferred choice.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He said that the Giants went through an extensive process, and Jaxson Dart was always ranked above Shedeur Sanders. He said that when New York traded up on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ole Miss player was always their preferred choice.

"We went through an extensive process, and we moved up for Jaxson. At the end of the day, when we went through the process and we ranked them, this is how we had them ranked. Jaxson, we felt the value matched up with where we were." - Schoen said.

Ad

It seems he was not the only executive who felt that way, as Deion Sanders' son kept dropping all the way out of the first three rounds in this year's draft. Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel were all picked before him by the Saints, Seahawks, and Browns, respectively.

The Giants seem to have a clear idea about their future, but going into the fourth round, the Colorado quarterback's situation is still up in the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place