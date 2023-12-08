WATCH: Packers RB Aaron Jones chokes up on receiving late father’s ashes in the form of a diamond 

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones received his late father's ashes in the form of a diamond.

Alvin Jones Sr. died on April 6, 2021, after complications from COVID-19. It was a tough time for Jones who did an article in The Players Tribune praising his father for everything he did for his career.

Jones also put some of his father's ashes into a necklace that he wore during NFL games, which was special for the running back. He said:

"My dad is the greatest man I've ever encountered. The things he's done for me in my life — he's been there every step of the way. He taught me everything. He showed me how a man's supposed to be a man...

"I'm used to turning around and seeing my dad in the stands and just smiling to know everything is OK. So when I was seeing them, I was good."

Although Jones originally had some of his Dad's ashes into a necklace, he has since turned them into a diamond. After receiving the diamond, Jones choked up.

Jones said it was special to get the diamond just before his birthday and Christmas, so his dad could be with him during the holidays like old times. He further added:

“My father was the greatest man that I’ve ever known and losing him tore my heart into a million pieces. The diamond is one way I intend to honor his memory and keep him by my side.”

It was an emotional moment for Jones, but getting the diamond allows him to be closer to his dad at all times.

Aaron Jones returns to practice

Aaron Jones has been out of action since he suffered a knee injury during the Green Bay Packers' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was originally reported that Jones suffered an MCL sprain and was ruled out for the Packers games against the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

At the time, there was no timetable for his return, but Jones was able to return to practice Thursday, which is the first time he was able to practice since the injury.

With the Packers set to play the New York Giants on Monday, Jones will have two more practices to try and get healthy enough to return to the field.

This season, Aaron Jones has played in just seven games, recording 66 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He's also added 169 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.