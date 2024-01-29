WATCH: Pat Mahomes Sr. trolls Ravens, claims to smoke 'special blend Lamar Jackson' cigar in postgame celebration

Pat Mahomes Sr. trolled the Baltimore Ravens after his quarterback son led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 win in Sunday's AFC championship game. The Chiefs never trailed in the matchup, as they scored a touchdown on the opening drive and never looked back from there.

Following Kansas City's AFC championship win, Pat Mahomes Sr. was seen on the field smoking a cigar and trolling the Ravens and their star quarterback. Kansas City-based podcaster Steve Walls posted about his interaction with Patrick Mahomes' father on X (formerly Twitter).

"Special Blend Lamar Jackson," Pat Mahomes Sr. told Walls after the win. "I had it shipped in from Cuba just for this occasion."

Mahomes Sr. was having a great time after the win, as he will watch his son play in the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

This isn't the first time Pat Mahomes Sr. has done this. After the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game last season, he smoked a cigar and claimed he was smoking Joe Burrow.

In the AFC championship game against the Ravens on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes went 30 for 39 for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Andy Reid praises Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes outplayed Lamar Jackson in the AFC championship, which was a key reason for the Kansas City Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl.

"Pat Mahomes did a great job again, as he normally does," coach Andy Reid said in the postgame press conference. "Starting the game off with 11 completions, that's something. Something special. And then to manage the game ... things that kind of get thrown by the side [are] him taking a sack there at the end as opposed to trying to fit the ball in.

"He took the sack, kept the clock running [and] good things happened there at that particular time."

In his playoff career, Mahomes has a passer rating of 106.3 with 4,802 yards, 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 17 games. Mahomes has won two Super Bowls and is a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.