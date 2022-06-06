WATCH: Pat McAfee gives hilarious take on finding out about fan that got hit by golf ball at 'The Match' by Josh Allen

Josh Allen had a rough day on the links during the charity golf event 'The Match'. Allen teamed up with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in a round of golf that ended with a win on the last hole by the old-timers.

It’s fair to say Allen was carried by his partner as many of his drives missed the fairway completely. One such drive found its way into a crowd of spectators and hit a fan on the head. Pat McAfee replayed the video on the Pat McAfee show and he and his friends had a big laugh at the fan’s expense.

"But the way that video was pitched me before I watched it by somebody in this office. I will not put a name on it. 'Did you see that soft a** b**ch that got hit? Did you see the angle from the fan of that guy who tried to basically make a million-dollar insurance claim on the f***ing course acted like he got shot."

McAfee was quoting one of the guys on the show who expanded on this with more hilarious comments. Never a podcast to hold back, the team let the fan in question have it, although some came to his defense. A ball hit by a guy Allen’s size and traveling a hundred and sixty yards no doubt had some velocity to it.

Story continues below ad

Josh Allen and others are far from pro golfers

The match had some lulls throughout the middle as a couple of the participants grew frustrated with their game. Anyone who has played golf on a regular basis can surely relate.

At other times, the verbal jabs exchanged among the foursome were funny. Announcers Charles Barkley and JJ Watt got in on the fun too, talking trash with each other and the golfers.

Josh Allen @JoshAllenQB

Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today but we will be back @PatrickMahomes is your back ok? 🤣Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today but we will be back @PatrickMahomes is your back ok? 🤣Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today but we will be back 😁

People have been known to get seriously injured and even die by getting in the way of golf balls. The fan received a glove from Josh Allen as a souvenir but no one would be surprised if he attempted to get some money out of the incident. For now, nothing more has been heard about the spectator with a fresh lump.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far