Watch: Pat McAfee shows off his battle scars after emphatic WrestleMania 38 display

Pat McAfee's popularity in recent years has come from his YouTube talk show. However, the show host returned to his athletic roots when he stepped into the ring in WrestleMania 38. Some say the WWE is fake, but the show host earned a very real bruise on his arm courtesy of Vince McMahon, as evidenced by a video posted to social media by Samantha McAfee.

In the video, the two are on what appears to be a private plane that is in motion, and the show host looks exhausted and beat up. Over the whir of the plane, the show host showed his arm to the world. During the 14-second video, his best quotes came first while pointing to his affliction:

"Sup, brah?"

Next, he went on to shout out to a couple of friends and his wife in the video. It was short and sweet, but it gave a behind-the-scenes look at what life was like once the fight ended.

What happened to Pat McAfee?

The show host in his element - Credit: @PatMcAfeeShow on Twitter

The former NFL kicker was the surprise fight added to WrestleMania 38, according to Fox News. On the other side was Vince McMahon, the owner of the WWE and the face of various memes circulating the internet. One such example is below.

Yes, this person fought the host of the famous YouTube football talk show as a surprise in WrestleMania 38. The show host, despite a seemingly bigger body and stronger frame, took a loss in the fight. Of course, the 76-year-old had some help from Theory, who had been fighting the show host before the impromptu fight between McAfee and McMahon broke out.

Theory punished the show host, allowing McMahon to get a football and punt it into the show host's ribs. However, the night was not done. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin next took the stage to throw down with the show host.

The two first threw down a couple of beers on stage before Austin surprised the show host with a takedown while he was still drinking, generating a deafening response from the crowd.

The former NFL kicker was dazed on the ground, taking his time to stand up. While he was laying on the ground, Austin poured a beer on him and continued to celebrate. Put simply, most viewers and the show host's fans agreed that it was a night to be remembered. Of course, the video also confirms that he was not seriously injured in the beatdown, but he wasn't exactly in perfect shape, either.

