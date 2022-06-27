Watch: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews reveal the gender of their second child

The 2022 NFL season is still over two and a half months away, but Patrick Mahomes and his family have reason to be excited already. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and wife Brittany Matthews are preparing to expand their family as they await the birth of their second child.

Mahomes and Matthews hosted an intimate ceremony on Sunday to reveal the gender of their second child. The couple shared a small snippet from the gender reveal ceremony on social media. Watch it below:

Patrick Mahomes' wish comes true

The video starts with a brief look at the venue. We get a glimpse of the sets of knives and forks in blue and pink followed by a t-shirt that says "Big Sister," presumably for the quarterback and Matthews' first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes.

The video then cuts to those in attendance guessing whether the gender of the unborn child will be a girl or a boy. Most predicted that Mahomes and Matthews will be blessed with a baby boy.

The quarterback too was confident about what the result of the reveal would be, saying:

"Guaranteed boy."

Matthews followed suit and said it would be a boy.

The video then cuts to Mahomes and Matthews playing with their daughter Sterling before picking up water guns that had either blue or pink ink in them. The couple fired the guns simultaneously, and blue ink sprayed out, sending the room into a frenzy of excitement.

Mahomes and Matthews then changed into blue hoodies and took photos with their daughter. The Chiefs superstar couldn't contain his excitement and decided to take a dip in the swimming pool. The song "This Magic Moment" by The Drifters was played in the video.

Mahomes and Matthews first announced that they were expecting for a second time on Instagram on May 30th.

The Chiefs quarterback and wife will likely welcome their second child during the 2022 NFL season. Mahomes will have his work cut out this year as he not only looks to lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl but also navigates through the birth of his second child.

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling was born in February 2021, giving him ample time to enjoy fatherhood and prepare for the NFL season. The quarterback now has a new challenge on his hand, and he's likely just as excited as he is nervous about facing it.

