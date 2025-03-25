WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi unveils memory quilt made from Chiefs QB's old jerseys

Growing up, baseball and football were Patrick Mahomes' favorite sports. In fact, before getting drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes also played baseball full-time in high school. Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, recently opened a box filled with the quarterback's childhood memories to give fans a glimpse into his love for sports.

Ad

On Sunday, Randi Mahomes shared an Instagram reel in which she showed off a custom-made quilt containing jerseys from all the teams Patrick played for in high school and college. She stitched together all the references to create a beautiful quilt that highlighted the quarterback's sports journey. Explaining the story behind the masterpiece, Randi is heard saying:

"This is something I had made for Patrick. I gave it to him, and then I kind of took it back after he got back home from college because I was scared he was gonna lose it. It's just fun to have. One day, I'll give it back to him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the caption of the Instagram post, Randi explained that this quilt was more like a memento of Patrick’s childhood memories and all the hard work he put in over the years to achieve the success he holds now. Talking about how she has been "proud of the journey" Patrick has traveled, Randi wrote:

"Having a nostalgic moment…and spring break is bringing back all the memories from traveling with sports to team hangouts to tournaments. Every jersey tells a story. This quilt is a reminder of all the hard work, dedication, and dreams along the way. So proud of the journey and the memories stitched into every piece."

Ad

Patrick Mahomes' Randi recapped 'dream trip' to Europe

While Patrick Mahomes prepares for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, his mother took a trip to Europe last week. Later, Randi shared her beautiful memories with her daughter Mia through an Instagram post. In the caption, she claimed to be "living out" her dream vacation in Europe with her daughter, writing:

"Living out my dream trip in Europe with my girl Mia! Experiencing new places, sharing laughs, and making memories we’ll cherish forever. There’s nothing like a mother-daughter adventure!"

Ad

During her time in Europe, Randi Mahomes also visited Paris and shared these 'unforgettable moments' with her fans on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.