WATCH: Patrick Mahomes rips O-line in viral rant, Travis Kelce smashes his helmet as Chiefs struggle vs Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes let his emotions spill over on the sideline during the team's 20-14 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw his helmet on the turf after a series of frustrating plays on Christmas Day.

In a forgettable night for the Chiefs, Mahomes ripped into his offensive linemen on the bench after Kanas City recorded minus-18 yards of total offense. Notably, the Chiefs could only manage 121 yards of total offense in the first half and trailed the Raiders 17–7 after Las Vegas scored two defensive touchdowns in quick succession.

The Raiders’ first defensive touchdown came after Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco grabbed a direct snap and then fumbled an exchange with Mahomes in the backfield. Just a mere 7 seconds later, Las Vegas pulled off another incredible defensive touchdown. Former Chiefs cornerback Jack Jones stormed 33 yards into the end zone after reading Mahomes pass, which was intended for receiver Justin Watson, for a 17–7 lead.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's outbursts take centerstage on Christmas Day vs Raiders

Patrick Mahomes looked out of touch vs Raiders on Christmas Day

The shock defeat on Monday added more misery to the defending Super Bowl champions’ form despite leading the AFC West by two wins over the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Raiders. Mahomes and Kelce's emotional outbursts were a reflection of the team's lack of control against the Raiders' defense.

Interestingly, the Chiefs' receiving corps failed to ruffle any feathers despite the late push in the fourth quarter. Chiefs coach Andy Reid acted quickly to stop Kelce from another sideline outburst. The tight end has had a quiet season by his lofty standards, only going over 100 receiving yards twice. Kelce hasn’t reached that mark in over two months.

Kelce is yet to hit the ground running looking at the below-par season he has had so far. The tight end has yet to go over 100 receiving yards for two months. He managed five catches for 44 yards against the Raiders and could miss out on reaching 1000 yards for the season, which would be the first time since 2015.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were visibly upset as the camera panned on them on multiple occasions. The Arrowhead Stadium breathed a sigh of relief when the Chiefs tried to close the gap in the fourth quarter but fell short, thanks to Zamir White's game-sealing 43-yard run with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs, who were 7-2 not too long ago, find themselves in an offensive rut ahead of a challenging postseason schedule. Mahomes completed 27-of-44 passes for 235 yards and was sacked four times on a rough Christmas Day outing.

