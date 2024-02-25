WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show up to bachelor party in Las Vegas as Super Bowl winners celebrate in Sin City 

Travis Kelce has been jet-setting around the world and his latest stop was in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas, the same night club they celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII win two weeks ago.

The Chiefs duo enjoyed their first experience at XS so much that they decided to go back for another celebration.

This time, the quarterback and tight end were celebrating a friend's bachelor party. Many other clubgoers saw Kelce and Mahomes at the nightclub in videos that were posted to X.

In another video posted on Threads, Mahomes can be seen wearing a red shirt and backward hat with the "LV" initials on it:

Kelce and Mahomes can be seen partying with other guys in the group and dancing to the music.

The bachelor party was for Brennan McDaniel, Patrick Mahomes' former high school teammate at Whitehouse High School and then college teammate at Texas Tech.

Travis Kelce spent two whirlwind days in Sydney

Travis Kelce's trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend was part of a whirlwind week of traveling for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. He started off last week in Las Vegas, golfing at the Wynn Resort. He then had a brief trip to Los Angeles, where he was seen dining with friends in Malibu.

Travis Kelce then flew to Hawaii on Tuesday night, where he caught a flight to Sydney, Australia, early Wednesday morning to meet Taylor Swift during her latest leg of "The Eras Tour." He and Swift were seen visiting the Sydney Zoo on Thursday.

Kelce attended Swift's first concert in Sydney on Friday night. He was spotted in the VIP tent and even distributed guitar picks to supporters following the event. Kelce sat with Katy Perry and Rita Ora at the concert.

He then flew back to the United States, returning to Las Vegas again this weekend. It's unclear whether the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will join Taylor Swift in Singapore for the next leg of her tour.