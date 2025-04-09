Watch: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals her makeup-free look for new Sephora collaboration

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany showcased her natural beauty in a makeup-free video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, as part of her new Sephora collaboration. The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared confident without makeup.

Brittany discussed her favorite skincare products and provided links for her followers. This comes while she juggles life with newborn daughter Golden, who they welcomed in January, alongside her other children, Sterling and Bronze.

The makeup-free video came just months after Brittany gave birth to her third child. According to US Magazine, Golden Raye Mahomes was born just weeks before Patrick and the Chiefs played in their fifth Super Bowl.

"Amazing," SI's Matt Ryan wrote on Tuesday. "Not a bag under her eyes either with three young kids running around. She truly does have superpowers and shows makeup or not, she can stun."

Brittany has maintained an active social media presence despite her growing family responsibilities. Recent posts show her "crushing her workouts with Golden by her side for a selfie," while also capturing Sterling with "toy weights and treadmill."

Brittany Mahomes is a supermom with natural beauty

Patrick Mahomes' family has been busy with various activities. His wife Brittany recently shared footage of their trip to "Disney on Ice" and a theme park visit. She also posted photos of herself enjoying the sun in a pink swimsuit and attending a bachelorette party.

On Tuesday, Brittany shared a rare clip of her son, Bronze. In the video, she asked him his name, to which he responded "Bronzie." When asked about his real name, the two-year-old answered "Patrick Mahomes Three" while holding up three fingers. Bronze's full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

"I have to say his real name or his dad will get mad," Brittany said in January 2024, via 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' "His name is Patrick (and) we call him Bronze."

The Mahomes family expanded just before Patrick faced disappointment in February's Super Bowl, where the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

