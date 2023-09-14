WATCH: Patriots icon Rob Gronkowski gets put on the spot for his take on inclusion in women’s sports

Rob Gronkowski might be done on the gridiron, but the former tight end isn't done stunning audiences. A reporter from the Daily Caller caught up with him and hurriedly asked if men should be allowed to play in women's sports.

In a video clip, the tight end took a second to respond. He didn't give a worded response, but widened his eyes and shook his head and said:

The issue of inclusion of trans people in sports has been divisive, with several governing bodies tiptoeing around it. Swimmer Lia Thomas is one athlete who has constantly been in the headlines in this respect. Last year, Thomas became the first out trans woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

Rob Gronkowski enters second full season removed from football

Much of the offseason was spent counting up the days, weeks, and months following Tom Brady's retirement after the 2022 season. However, his top tight end also is hitting a new milestone. Gronkowski played his final game at the end of the 2021 season.

He missed 2022 entirely, but had he returned, it would not have been the first time he'd returned after missing a full season due to retirement. Originally, the tight end's final year was in 2018. Following the end of the season, he announced his retirement, leaving Tom Brady alone for the 2019 season.

However, in 2020, Gronkowski reemerged from the shadows with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the only starting quarterback he had played with.

How well did Rob Gronkowski play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Injuries were a constant in the tight end's time with the New England Patriots. When he was on the field, he was dominant. However, his attendance after retirement was decently solid as he played in 28 total games in his two seasons. One could argue that the Super Bowl year in 2020 was a warmup for his next season.

In 2020, Rob Gronkowski earned 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. In 2021, he earned 802 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. For a brief three month stretch, one could argue that he looked as good as he did at his peak. Of course, it was the last glimpse of him on the gridiron.