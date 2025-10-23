[WATCH] Patriots RB Antonio Gibson’s wife Tori reveals exciting pregnancy news 6 months after wedding

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson and his wife Tori are expecting another child. Tori Gibson shared a video on her various social media channels announcing that she is pregnant with their fourth child. In the video, Tori showed off the pregnancy test that she took as she was shocked and excited that she would soon be a mom of four children. Tori also joked that she kept the pregnancy a secret from everyone for just one day and couldn't do it any longer because of the excitement. &quot;I'm pregnant. #4 about to have four. Four babies. I'm about to have four babies. Miss #4 with four,&quot; Tori Gibson said.Antonio and Tori Gibson are already parents to three children: Taylor, Jayceon and Zayn. The couple tied the knot in March at the Ashton Gardens in Atlanta. The couple originally met while they were in high school in Georgia. They reconnected years later when the running back was a rookie in Washington and Tori was a flight attendant. Antonio Gibson's wife, Tori kept spirits high after RB's ACL tearRunning back Antonio Gibson tore his ACL during the Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The running back will now miss the remainder of the season and rehabilitate his knee in order to be ready for the 2026 NFL season.In the meantime, his wife, Tori Gibson is keeping the spirits high as her husband overcomes his injury. She posted a video on Instagram of her weekly celebration dance that she shared with her 143,000 followers on Instagram. Her dance was to manifest a win over the Tennessee Titans. The New England Patriots running back stood next to his wife with his knee in a brace while using crutches, unable to not laugh at his wife's dance. &quot;Teaching my husband our celly of the week because Patriots beating the Titans,&quot; Tori captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAntonio Gibson was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Washington Commanders, he signed with the New England Patriots on a three-year deal in March 2024.