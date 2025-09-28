[WATCH] Patriots RB Antonio Gibson's wife Victoria flaunts special New England jersey gifted by Fanatics for Carolina showdown

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson scored his first touchdown of the season in a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday. Through the first four games, Gibson has logged 19 carries for 85 yards and the score.Supporting him from the stands was his wife, Victoria Gibson, who shared a “get ready with me” Instagram video before the game. She revealed a Patriots jersey gifted to her by Fanatics, which she paired with Gibson’s grey rugged jeans and completed the look with a beret. While she tried on a few different options for the bottoms, she stuck with the original outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAntonio Gibson and Victoria tied the knot in March and have three children, Taylor, Jayceon and Zayn.How did Antonio Gibson’s Patriots do against the Panthers?After last week’s showing where the New England Patriots fell 21-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a game where nearly everything went wrong, the team looked sharp in Week 4. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 14 of 17 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in a score himself early in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers.&quot;What we put on tape last week was not what we want to do and who we want to be,&quot; Maye said after the game. “We had some different scheme kind of plays that kind of gave the defense some misdirection that I thought we hit right on the head and turned into explosive plays.”Antonio Gibson made his 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime, helping extend the Patriots’ lead to 28-6. TreVeyon Henderson also added a rushing TD.Special teams played well too. Marcus Jones had an incredible day, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown and setting up another score with a 61-yard return. His 167 total punt return yards set a new single-game franchise record that was made in 1976.Wide receiver Stefon Diggs recorded six catches for 101 yards. Defensively, New England kept Carolina’s offense at bay. Panthers QB Bryce Young threw for 150 yards and a touchdown but was replaced by Andy Dalton late in the game. Carolina also missed an extra point and a field goal.