Watch: Rams HC Sean McVay goes crazy at his wedding with Ukranian model Veronika Khomyn

Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, is living his best life in the year 2022. The year started off with a bang as his team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20 to earn his first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.

And this past Saturday, the coach tied the knot with longtime fiance Veronika Khomyn in Beverly Hills after a nearly three-month engagement.

The couple married at a location that was not disclosed. The two share a home in Hidden Hills, worth an estimated $14 million.

Watch: Sean McVay becomes the life of the party at his own wedding

South Bay Lark @LARams520 Your head coach could never! My god what a fuggin legend! Your head coach could never! My god what a fuggin legend! https://t.co/cS9xI8WHka

In the video above, McVay is seen grabbing the microphone at what looks to be his wedding reception. Once he commences to get the mic, he proceeds to fill in the lyrics to late rapper Tupac Shakur's "California Love."

McVay's seamless transition into spitting bars to a Tupac song is reminiscent of the way he calls plays...fluidly and efficiently.

Will Sean McVay and the Rams repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

In just his fifth overall season as head coach of the Rams, Sean McVay finally captured the elusive Super Bowl championship after defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

He became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at the age of 36 years old. Can he and the Rams repeat in 2022 for the ultimate encore performance?

The answer to this question largely depends on a few factors, the first being health.

For the most part, the Rams were rather healthy in 2021. Former starting receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL back in November. Ironically, the team had just signed free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and he was able to fill in admirably.

There is also the concern of star player Aaron Donald returning to the team next year. He is currently in a contract dispute with team management.

He was a recent guest on the IAM ATHLETE podcast, where he made statements alluding to him being "at peace" if he and the Rams cannot come to an agreement.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Donald may have played his last NFL game trib.al/7rEYtgR Aaron Donald may have played his last NFL game trib.al/7rEYtgR

Aaron Donald is not only the best player on the Rams team; he is also one of the best defensive tackles to ever play the game.

He is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and has been an All-Pro seven times since being drafted by the organization in 2014. His presence is vital if the team looks to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

For the Rams' head coach, he is surely hoping that next season can be just as fruitful as the last one.

