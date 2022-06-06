"Is this guy a frat star?" - NFL fans react to crazy scenes from Rams HC Sean McVay's marriage

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay recently married Ukrainian model Veronika Khomyn in a lavish ceremony. The Super Bowl winning head coach was seen having a great time at the reception.

NFL fans took notice and headed to social media to share their thoughts on McVay and the wedding.

This fan asked if the Rams head coach is a frat star:

A Rams fan tweeted a video of the head coach singing while stating that he's "a fuggin legend!"

South Bay Lark @LARams520 Your head coach could never! My god what a fuggin legend! Your head coach could never! My god what a fuggin legend! https://t.co/cS9xI8WHka

Another Rams fan commented that McVay is the man:

Here, this Rams fan said that she loves it and that he's the best coach ever:

Melida Camacho @MelidaCamacho @LARams520 I it! Best coach ever it! Best coach ever @LARams520 I 💙 it! Best coach ever 💛

This fan commented that the scene has made their entire offseason:

Another Rams fan said the head coach's mixtape is confirmed:

Another fan of the Super Bowl champions wanted to be a fly on the wall at the reception:

gRAMS@deeoberndorfer @deeoberndorfer1 @LARams520 To have been a Fly on the wall, lol @LARams520 To have been a Fly on the wall, lol

This Rams fan said that they want to see head coach and quarterback Matthew Stafford sing karaoke:

This user commented that the head coach is the mayor of Los Angeles:

A Dallas Cowboys fan jokingly tweeted that if he wasn't a Cowboys fan, he'd give more love to the Rams head coach:

Sean McVay and His NFL Coaching Career

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams Practice & Media Day

He started out as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Jon Gruden in the 2008 season.

McVay later joined Washington as an assistant tight end coach and then tight end coach for four seasons (2010 - 2013) before becoming the team's offensive coordinator for the next three years (2014 - 2016).

He met his now-wife while with Washington when she was a student at George Mason University.

He was hired by the Rams as their head coach in January 2017, making him the youngest head coach hired at the age of 30. In his first season, he led the team to an 11 - 5 record and the playoffs after the team went 4 - 12 the season before his arrival. In that 2017 season, he was the AP Coach of the Year.

The following season, he led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl, losing to the New England Patriots. Last season, the 36-year-old got the Rams back to the Super Bowl, this time winning the Lombardi Trophy over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Congratulations once again to the head coach on tying the knot.

