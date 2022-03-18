WATCH: Rob Gronkowski fuels speculation of return to Buccaneers with YouTube video alongside Tom Brady

After just forty days of retirement, Tom Brady has returned to football, and Rob Gronkowski might soon be following him back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski is no stranger to unretiring after having left the NFL, only to return at the behest of Tom Brady when the quarterback moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that Brady is returning to Tampa, Gronkowski hinted that he would be joining him there.

Watch: Rob Gronkowski posts cryptic video after Tom Brady confirms Buccaneers return

Rob Gronkowski posted a YouTube video mentioning the tweet that ended Tom Brady's retirement. This was followed by the two best friends sitting and having a laugh.

It makes sense for Rob Gronkowski to return to where Tom Brady is because he has not played for any other quarterback in his NFL career. And were he to go anywhere else, he will soon realize that playing for other quarterbacks is not the same as playing for Brady.

Brady can throw with accuracy better than anyone when the stakes are high, and his and Gronk's connection is one of the most successful in the league.

A record you would envision being well within reach should Gronk come back. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are just nine touchdowns behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison on the all-time list of most prolific combinations.A record you would envision being well within reach should Gronk come back.

What's Rob Gronkowski's next move now that Tom Brady returns to the Buccaneers?

Gronkowski seems to be thinking along the same lines, showing them laughing and having fun together. It offers a degree of personal closeness that he cannot get anywhere else. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already ensured one of the season's biggest stories by convincing Tom Brady to come out of retirement.

They will be hoping to create a team capable of winning the Super Bowl, and for that, they would need all their best players back. Tom Brady, who led the league in yards and touchdowns last season, is now confirmed to return. He needs to be given the tools to succeed, and an essential component for that could be Gronkowski.

It is more likely than ever that Gronowski will link up with Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again. His videos and general demeanor seem to indicate that. If they link up again, the other teams will know they are in for a fight every time these two step on the field.

