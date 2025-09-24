Watch: Rob Gronkowski gets spanked by his mother using a spatula during live show

The &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show&quot; turned into must-see television when Rob Gronkowski’s mother reminded him that she still knows how to keep him in check. In a lighthearted video, she was armed with a spatula.Diane Gronkowski playfully swatted her son on air. The retired Patriots star, who joined Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for another title, laughed and received the hits as the moment unfolded.The exchange aired on Tuesday and it spread across social media after the show shared the clip online.“Gronk just got spanked by his mom on @UpAndAdamsShow,” &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; tweeted on Wednesday.Diane has three other football player sons: Dan, Glenn and Chris, and a baseball pro, Gordie.Rob, now part of the Fox NFL Sunday lineup, has been easing into his new full-time television role after Jimmie Johnson’s departure.Rob Gronkowski confirms flag football participationNFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day - Source: ImagnRob Gronkowski has confirmed that he will put his cleats back. He announced that he will participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.&quot;I'm coming out of retirement to play flag football,&quot; Gronkowski said on Sunday, via Fox Sports. &quot;But the most important thing is that Fox is broadcasting this event, and they only broadcast big events, and that's what this is gonna be.&quot;The event is set to feature current and former NFL stars like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Bowers and Tyreek Hill, among others. Coaches, including Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan, will also take part.Tom Brady is the headliner of the event. The organizers view the international tournament as a step toward promoting the sport globally. This is especially true with flag football, which will be featured in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.Gronkowski and Brady also made virtual appearances for Julian Edelman as he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Sunday. The former teammates were unable to attend the induction ceremony due to their media obligations. However, they shared well-wishes for Edelman on video.