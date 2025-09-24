  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Watch: Rob Gronkowski gets spanked by his mother using a spatula during live show

Watch: Rob Gronkowski gets spanked by his mother using a spatula during live show

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 24, 2025 19:26 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day (image credit: IMAGN)

The "Up & Adams Show" turned into must-see television when Rob Gronkowski’s mother reminded him that she still knows how to keep him in check. In a lighthearted video, she was armed with a spatula.

Ad

Diane Gronkowski playfully swatted her son on air. The retired Patriots star, who joined Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for another title, laughed and received the hits as the moment unfolded.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The exchange aired on Tuesday and it spread across social media after the show shared the clip online.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Gronk just got spanked by his mom on @UpAndAdamsShow,” "Up & Adams" tweeted on Wednesday.

Diane has three other football player sons: Dan, Glenn and Chris, and a baseball pro, Gordie.

Rob, now part of the Fox NFL Sunday lineup, has been easing into his new full-time television role after Jimmie Johnson’s departure.

Ad

Rob Gronkowski confirms flag football participation

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day - Source: Imagn

Rob Gronkowski has confirmed that he will put his cleats back. He announced that he will participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad
"I'm coming out of retirement to play flag football," Gronkowski said on Sunday, via Fox Sports. "But the most important thing is that Fox is broadcasting this event, and they only broadcast big events, and that's what this is gonna be."

The event is set to feature current and former NFL stars like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Bowers and Tyreek Hill, among others. Coaches, including Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan, will also take part.

Ad

Tom Brady is the headliner of the event. The organizers view the international tournament as a step toward promoting the sport globally. This is especially true with flag football, which will be featured in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Gronkowski and Brady also made virtual appearances for Julian Edelman as he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Sunday. The former teammates were unable to attend the induction ceremony due to their media obligations. However, they shared well-wishes for Edelman on video.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications