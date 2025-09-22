Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille Kostek drops heartfelt message for Julian Edelman's Patriots HOF induction

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek sent her congratulations to one of his former teammates. On Sunday, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The moment was documented on FOX's NFL Kick Off show on Sunday and Camille Kostek shared a clip on her Instagram Story. She sent her congratulations to Edelman who was celebrated by Rob Gronkowski as well during the segment. &quot;Congrats @edelman11 the boys are back in town (football emoji)&quot;-Kostek captioned the Instagram Story.Camille Kostek reacted to Julian Edelman's news. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)Julian Edelman was gifted the red New England Patriots Hall of Fame jacket for his induction. Along with the Super Bowl winning wide receiver, former Patriots head coach Bill Parcels was also inducted into the organizations Hall of Fame. Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek showed glimpse of NYC tripAside from working at FOX during the NFL season, Rob Gronkowski also spent time in New York City this month with girlfriend Camille Kostek. The Sports Illustrated model shared a glimpse of their time in New York City earlier this month in an Instagram post.She shared a look at her experience at the US Open where she wore a white sweater and black skirt for the annual tennis event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She and Rob Gronkowski also spent time giving back on September 11th with Cantor Fitzgerald, to honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center. Kostek and Gronkowski participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund charity event each year. The longtime couple gives their times by working the phones and accepting donations that benefit victims of terrorist attacks and natural disasters. Cantor Fitzgerald lost 700 employees in the attacks on September 11, 2001.&quot;New York in September 🎾🗽🚕 🧥&quot;-she captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCamille Kostek also gave a sneak peak at a brand shoot that she did with the fast food chain &quot;Raising Canes&quot;. Gronkowski is a member of the FOX NFL Kick Off Show each Sunday, giving his opinions on the upcoming games and results.