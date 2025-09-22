  • home icon
  Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille Kostek drops heartfelt message for Julian Edelman's Patriots HOF induction

Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille Kostek drops heartfelt message for Julian Edelman's Patriots HOF induction

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 22, 2025 18:05 GMT
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek congratulated Julian Edelman. (Photos via Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek sent her congratulations to one of his former teammates. On Sunday, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

The moment was documented on FOX's NFL Kick Off show on Sunday and Camille Kostek shared a clip on her Instagram Story. She sent her congratulations to Edelman who was celebrated by Rob Gronkowski as well during the segment.

"Congrats @edelman11 the boys are back in town (football emoji)"-Kostek captioned the Instagram Story.
Camille Kostek reacted to Julian Edelman's news. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)
Camille Kostek reacted to Julian Edelman's news. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)

Julian Edelman was gifted the red New England Patriots Hall of Fame jacket for his induction. Along with the Super Bowl winning wide receiver, former Patriots head coach Bill Parcels was also inducted into the organizations Hall of Fame.

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek showed glimpse of NYC trip

Aside from working at FOX during the NFL season, Rob Gronkowski also spent time in New York City this month with girlfriend Camille Kostek. The Sports Illustrated model shared a glimpse of their time in New York City earlier this month in an Instagram post.

She shared a look at her experience at the US Open where she wore a white sweater and black skirt for the annual tennis event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She and Rob Gronkowski also spent time giving back on September 11th with Cantor Fitzgerald, to honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center.

Kostek and Gronkowski participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund charity event each year. The longtime couple gives their times by working the phones and accepting donations that benefit victims of terrorist attacks and natural disasters. Cantor Fitzgerald lost 700 employees in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

"New York in September 🎾🗽🚕 🧥"-she captioned her post.
Camille Kostek also gave a sneak peak at a brand shoot that she did with the fast food chain "Raising Canes".

Gronkowski is a member of the FOX NFL Kick Off Show each Sunday, giving his opinions on the upcoming games and results.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

