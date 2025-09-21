Tom Brady reveals true feelings on Julian Edelman getting inducted into Hall of Fame by Patriots

Tom Brady was all heart when his longtime partner-in-crime, Julian Edelman, officially entered the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Brady wasn’t in Foxborough for the ceremony, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ ensured his words packed the same punch as any of their legendary touchdown drives.“Julian, congratulations on being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Brady said on X. “Such a well-deserved honor, and honestly, there’s nobody who’s more deserving and who embodies what it means to be a Patriot more than you… I love you and I’m proud of you.”Brady even put up an IG story giving a shout-out to Edelman for his Hall of Fame induction. He captioned it:&quot;Congrats on a well deserved honor&quot;Tom Brady reveals true feelings on Julian Edelman getting inducted into Hall of Fame [IG/@tombrady]Edelman’s story is in the NFL folklore. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2009 but went from long-shot rookie to Brady’s go-to weapon during the second half of the Patriots’ dynasty. Over 12 seasons, including one lost to a torn ACL in 2017, Edelman boasts 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, and 36 touchdowns.Also read: Julian Edelman seemingly dejected as Tom Brady unretires alongside Rob Gronkowski while ex-Patriots WR misses special football eventTom Brady in trouble over Patriots ownership and Fox roleTom Brady’s double life as a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and the lead NFL analyst for Fox has turned into the league’s latest soap opera. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has been thriving in the broadcast booth, but his growing role inside the Raiders’ operation has raised eyebrows across the league.In Week 1, Brady delivered his sharpest call yet on the Giants-Commanders broadcast. But eight days later, he was spotted in the Raiders’ coaching booth during Monday Night Football, headset on, sitting alongside the staff as they faced the Chargers.ESPN aired the clip, only for the NFL to quickly delete it. Sideline reporter Peter Schrager revealed that Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly speaks with Brady “two to three times per week” to dissect film and game plans. For a broadcaster covering all 32 teams, that’s a conflict nightmare.Brady, who reportedly sank lower in his chair as cameras lingered, hasn’t broken any league rules. But the optics can't be ignored. The NFL once vowed to keep its roles separate, yet the firewall seems hazy.Also read: Mike Greenberg questions Tom Brady's potential conflict of interest in calling Bears' Week 4 game while being Raiders minority owner