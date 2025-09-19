  • home icon
  Jerry Jones makes feelings clear on Tom Brady's potential conflict of interest while juggling $375,000,000 Fox role and Raiders minority ownership

By Nishant
Published Sep 19, 2025 19:04 GMT
Tom Brady's dual role has become the talk of the town for a while now. The legendary quarterback is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and also serves as an analyst for Fox Sports. There have been concerns about the seven-time Super Bowl champions' conflict of interest.

On Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shared his take on the matter on the "105.3 The Fan."

"I’m not at all concerned about it," Jones said. "I don’t think too much of it being a competitive issue. I’m OK with Brady in the booth."
Tom Brady is on a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports. Last week, the NFL banned the legendary quarterback from going to the Raiders' facility for practices or production meetings. However, he is allowed to sit in the coaches' booth.

The league's decision came after rumors of Brady assisting Las Vegas' OC Chip Kelly started floating on the internet. However, Raiders coach Pete Carroll labelled the conversations as "regular talk" only. He considers the former Patriots QB a tremendous asset and is glad to have him as an owner.

Dan Orlovsky reacts to the NFL banning Tom Brady

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky isn't on the same page with the league. He shared his opinion on the Tom Brady saga during an appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live."

"I think it only affects his ability to call a game," Orlovsky said on Tuesday. "I don't think it brings integrity into the equation. ... I don't think Tom's gathering this season changing information that he's going to be able to acquire to bring back to the Raiders that's gonna help them win a game."
Brady's contract with Fox Sports came with heavy restrictions from the league, but some were lifted ahead of the season, leading to concerns about his bias towards the Raiders.

Las Vegas won its season opener against the New England Patriots in a narrow thriller, but lost 20-9 to the LA Chargers last week. They will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Tom Brady will call the Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game this week, and the Raiders are scheduled to play Caleb Williams' side next week.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
