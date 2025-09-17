“Complete and utter B.S.”: Boomer Esiason blasts NFL for letting Tom Brady mix Raiders minority ownership and $375,000,000 Fox broadcasting role

On Monday night, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was spotted sitting at the team's coaches booth at Allegiant Stadium. This has caused widespread concerns about it conflicting with his analyst job at FOX Sports.On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback turned analyst, Boomer Esiason, blasted the league for allowing Tom Brady to mix his broadcasting job with his role as the Raiders' minority owner.&quot;The fact that he is stting in the Raiders' coaches box, with the headset on and talking to Pete Carroll, talking to Spytek, their general manager, talking to their offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, is complete and utter B.S.,&quot; Esiason said Tuesday on the Bommer &amp; Gio podcast. &quot;Because the NFL is the ultimate competitive place. And you're allowing a guy to sit there, who's part owner of a team, which is fine, and now he's involved game plans.&quot;&quot;And now he's going to be meeting with these coaches and talking about players? That is utter B.S. As far as I am concerned. Because it tilts the balance of, I guess you can say, competitiveness. Because now he has intimate knowledge, obviously, of the team that he owns, the Raiders. he's sitting in there listening and talking to GMs. He's also talking to other coaches and staff, other players around the league, ... I know he's going to try to be objective. But how can you be objective when you're in this situation? And why are they allowing this?&quot;Last season, the league imposed a few restrictions on Tom Brady's broadcasting career with Fox after he signed a 10-year $375 million deal with them. He was not allowed to participate in production meetings or visit team facilities and meet with coaches and players.However, they decided to relax these restrictions this year, giving Tom Brady more flexibility in his job as an analyst. However, this has also led to rising concerns of his being biased towards the Raiders because of his minority ownership status.Dan Orlovsky shuts down the narrative of Tom Brady using his analyst role to help the Raiders this seasonDan Orlovsky has come forward to rebuke the narrative that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will leverage his analyst role to help Pete Carroll's team win games this season.During an appearance on ESPN's 'NFL Live,' he extended his support to Tom Brady, stating that the league lifting the restrictions on his broadcasting job is not going to make a difference.&quot;I think it only affects his ability to call a game,&quot; Orlovsky said. &quot;I don't think it brings integrity into the equation. ... I don't think Tom's gathering this season changing information that he's going to be able to acquire to bring back to the Raiders that's gonna help them win a game.&quot;The Raiders lost their Week 2 showdown at home to the Chargers in a humiliating fashion. Quarterback Geno Smith threw three interceptions with no touchdowns, which resulted in his team suffering a 9-20 defeat.On the other hand, Brady will be calling the game between the Cowboys and the Bears in Week 3.