WATCH: Rob Gronkowski hints at Buccaneers return in recorded chat at barbershop

When Tom Brady retired, Rob Gronkowski's future in the NFL became as murky as a Louisiana swamp. At one point, he floated the idea of going to another team like the Bengals. However, when Brady returned on the eve of free agency, most NFL pundits assumed that the legendary tight end would return to his longtime signal-caller.

Now, it seems, there is a solid piece of evidence to back up the assumption. A video of the tight end posted online shows part of a conversation in which it appears that the tight end tells his barber that he intends to return eventually.

Readers can watch the roughly 20-second clip below:

𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 @ZacOnTheMic



Mentions making payback style



My guy

BIG DEAL HERE: Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski at a Tampa Barber Shop says, “there’s a very good chance” he’ll be back w/ #Bucs Mentions making @TomBrady sweat, because he made Gronk wait a couple monthspayback styleMy guy @amvilla29 with the vid BIG DEAL HERE: Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski at a Tampa Barber Shop says, “there’s a very good chance” he’ll be back w/ #Bucs Mentions making @TomBrady sweat, because he made Gronk wait a couple months 😂 payback style My guy @amvilla29 with the vid https://t.co/gYw3t5XKUg

In the video, recorded by a bystander, the tight end talks to likely the person that cut his hair. But what he says is more important than who he is talking to. Here's what the tight end said on his way out the door:

"There's a very good chance. I'll let him have a good scare. A couple of months without me and, you know, swoop in. He just did it to me for a couple of months so..."

He then walks out the door, leaving the people at the shop laughing in his wake.

The Rob Gronkowski-Tom Brady retirement war

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk is undoubtedly talking about Tom Brady in the clip. Brady had just spent the last month telling the NFL world he had retired and done with football. He left the tight end to fend for himself.

As such, Gronkowski believes that some retribution is warranted. But now that the video (and the tight end's plan) is public, it seems to have lost its surprise element.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman More FAs still out there:



LB Von Miller

TE Rob Gronkowski

LB Melvin Ingram

CB Bryce Callahan

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Steven Nelson

T Eric Fisher

LB Myles Jack

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

QB Jameis Winston

LB Leighton Vander Esch

RB Leonard Fournette

CB Donte Jackson

TE Gerald Everett More FAs still out there:LB Von MillerTE Rob GronkowskiLB Melvin IngramCB Bryce CallahanWR Jarvis LandryCB Steven NelsonT Eric FisherLB Myles JackWR JuJu Smith-SchusterQB Jameis WinstonLB Leighton Vander EschRB Leonard FournetteCB Donte JacksonTE Gerald Everett

On the other hand, Brady could say that his retirement was payback for the tight end's retirement in 2019 when both players were with the Patriots. Gronkowski missed the entire season during his retirement before being lured out of it to join the quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht