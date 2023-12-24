WATCH: Russell Wilson and Ciara surprise kids with special guest for Christmas

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara surprised their children with an early Christmas guest. Ciara posted a video of Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving at their home on her TikTok, much to the surprise of their children. The children were all decked out in their Christmas pajamas as they welcomed Santa and Mrs. Clause.

They spoke with Santa and danced to some holiday hits. Rusell and Ciara Wilson's newborn daughter Amora also met with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

My favorite time of year! Christmas is here!

The video of the Wilsons was accompanied by the Christmas classic "Jingle Bell Rock." Ciara Wilson's oldest son, Future, had opened one of his gifts early to reveal an Atlanta Falcons' Michael Vick jersey.

At the end of the video, the children had their photos clicked with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Wilson family will hope the Denver Broncos win against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve night to continue their holiday celebrations.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have first date night since daughter's birth

Russell Wilson and Ciara welcomed their third child, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, on December 11, 2023. This past week, the couple were spotted enjoying their first date night since their newborn's arrival.

Ciara Wilson posted a selfie of her and Russel Wilson on her Instagram stories. Both could be seen wearing warm sweaters. The stories didn't say where they went on their date night.

"I love these nights."

Russell Wilson and Ciara celebrate a special date night.

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared the same photo of their big night out. The couple now has three children apart from Amora. They have a daughter, Sienna Princess, who is six years old, and a son, Win Harrison, three years old. Ciara also shares a son, Future Zahir, nine years old, with ex-fiancee Future.