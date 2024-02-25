WATCH: Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara grace the carpet at 2024 SAG Awards

Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, attended the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday evening. The couple walked the red carpet at the awards show. It was their first appearance at an awards show since welcoming their daughter, Amora, in December.

While Russell Wilson went for a classic black tuxedo, Ciara stunned in a brown latex dress with a split up the right leg and a keyhole at the top of the dress. The dress gathered at the hip to create a dramatic look on the red carpet.

Ciara accessorized the look with several bracelets on both wrists and diamond earrings. The couple was in attendance at the SAG Awards as Ciara was nominated for her role in "The Color Purple." The entire cast of the motion picture was nominated for "Best Performance by a Cast," which eventually went to the box-office hit, "Oppenheimer."

Denver Broncos will take a massive salary cap hit with Russell Wilson's release

The last few weeks of the 2023 NFL season were tumultuous for quarterback Russell Wilson. He was benched by the Denver Broncos weeks after the team allegedly asked him to waive the injury clause in his contract that would guarantee his retention up to 2025.

The Broncos are now expected to release Wilson in the coming weeks as the new season comes around, as they would owe him another $39 million if he is still on the roster come March 17th, 2024. The Broncos owe Wilson that massive sum for the 2024 NFL season, which would be an $85 million hit in dead salary cap space heading into next season.

With the salary cap increased to $255.4 million for the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos are still about $13 million over in salary cap space which led to additional moves being made for the team in the coming weeks in order to trim that money.

Russell Wilson would then become a free agent and is expected to be of interest to a few NFL teams that want a veteran quarterback.