WATCH: Russell Wilson, wife Ciara share heartwarming wishes for son Win's third birthday

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara’s youngest son, turned three. The power couple wished their youngest son a very happy birthday.

The Grammy-winning singer and the Denver Broncos quarterback took to their social media accounts to share adorable and wholesome videos of their son, Win.

Russell Wilson and Ciara uploaded videos, where they compiled several images of them with their son. Wilson wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"WIN! Happy Bday!!! 3! Your name represents “Victory over every challenge!” Through Christ, ALL things are possible! Keep being the light in every room! Your Mom & I love you so much as well as Future & Sienna bc you bring Joy, Love, Peace & Fun every day to our home! Love you to Heaven & Back!"

Ciara commented:

“We love you so much precious Angel! The Big 3!! Yay”

As the video goes on, Win can be seen channeling his inner football star as he holds a pigskin in his hands. In another picture, the three-year-old was seen with his father for a post-game picture.

The heartfelt video tribute showcased heartwarming moments of Win with his loving family. From sweet kisses to precious family gatherings, the footage captured the joy shared by the famous parents and their adorable children, including Princess Sienna and Future Zahir. It was a beautiful tribute to their cherished family bond.

In Ciara’s video, fans could see Win growing up, from a baby to now as an energetic toddler. She also shared an adorable picture of her son and herself, in which the two flaunt their curly heads. She wrote:

Ciara Wilson and Win flaunt their perfect locks (Image Credit: Ciara Wilsons' Instagram Story).

"Mommy natural curls with baby boy Win."

Russell Wilson and Ciara threw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed birthday party for Win

To make their son's special day memorable, the power couple threw him a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed birthday party. Russell Wilson shared pictures of the fun birthday party.

In the pictures, there was a themed-cake with characters from the cartoon shows to play with the kids.

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's Instagram Story (@dangerusswilson).

In attendance at the celebration were Win's elder sister, Sienna Princess, aged 6, and his eldest half-brother, Future Zahir, aged 9. The daughters of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Bianka Bella and Capri, were also part of the special gathering.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!