IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson and Ciara throw Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed birthday party for son Win

As his Denver Broncos near the resumption of their football activities, star quarterback Russell Wilson has one last gift for one of his children.

On Sunday, Win Harrison, Wilson's son with his wife, R&B singer Ciara, turned three years old. To commemorate the occasion, the two threw him a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed party, complete with specially-themed cake and appearance by the cartoon characters.

Among the guests present were his elder sister Sienna Princess, 6; and eldest half-brother Future Zahir, 9. The daughters of late NBA legend Koby Bryant, Bianka Bella and Capri were also present at the party.

Russell Wilson throws Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed birthday party for his son (Image via Instagram/dangerusswilson)

Russell Wilson's message to detractors as second season in Denver looms

It is no secret that Russell Wilson's first season with the Denver Broncos was a massive disappointment, as he struggled to perform well and thus struggled to do what his youngest child's name says: Win.

But heading into 2023, the Broncos have better expectations, thanks to a nearly all-new coaching staff led by Super Bowl-winning former Saints head coach Sean Payton. Wilson has also been putting in the work at the gym, and he chronicled his thoughts in this Tweet:

"God is in control of it all! The good days and the bad ones! Keep trusting!"

Since then, he has mostly been quiet, whether on social media or when speaking in public. However, insider Oscar Ruiz recalled the quarterback letting his improved play do the talking during a mandatory practice last month:

"At that walkthrough practice that I saw on Wednesday, Russell Wilson repeatedly (demonstrated) his ability, completing 16 straight passes. ...The most impressive part of that was the first 15 throws were right on the money, in the chest on comeback routes. And when the receiver was on the move, Russell Wilson hit them perfectly in stride, allowing for yards after catch, or for touchdown passes in the end zone. "

"You factor in Russell Wilson slimming down a little bit, perhaps gaining back some of his mobility and speed, you throw that in with Sean Payton's offense - perhaps Russell Wilson gets back to his elite ways this season."

My expectations remain high for one of the best QBs of this era. There’s low expectations of Russell Wilson this year. That’s because some people buy into the extreme revisionism of his career. Feels like there’s little desire to analyze last season in context or good faith.My expectations remain high for one of the best QBs of this era. pic.twitter.com/fdf8fwDtAp

The Broncos' 2023 preseason camp begins on July 28.

