Why are fewer Broncos training camp tickets out this year? Explaining Russell Wilson and co.’s muted start

The Denver Broncos are currently undergoing training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season. However, there has been an outcry on social media about the lack of tickets for this year's minicamp.

This piece will look at why this development is a break from the norm for Russell Wilson's team. We will also briefly examine how the Broncos performed in the 2022 NFL season.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



Learn about our ticket return procedure to help more fans get their first look at our 2023 team.



Info on how to return 🎟's here » pic.twitter.com/g9i6eAk4RN We can’t wait to see you at #BroncosCamp Learn about our ticket return procedure to help more fans get their first look at our 2023 team.Info on how to return 🎟's here » bit.ly/46XnXi4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The rationale behind Russell Wilson and co.’s muted start

It's all down to many factors, and here they are. One Denver Broncos tweet, one set of 2013 blueprints, one building permit, and one fire marshal's office.

Due to county regulations in place since 2015, the Broncos are limiting daily training camp crowds to 3,000. As such, just a few thousand people will see new head coach Sean Payton and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson daily.

Since the Denver Broncos opened their indoor practice facility in 2015, daily attendance has routinely topped 4,000–5,000 people. But a tweet sent out by the team last July caught the attention of officials.

It announced a crowd of 7,121 with a photo of a packed hillside next to the team’s fieldhouse. This tweet raised some eyebrows in the South Metro Fire Department and prompted them to take executive action.

As a result, the Broncos have used tickets to keep the crowds at a maximum of 3,000 this summer. The tickets are free and available on Ticketmaster for fans to select individual practices.

Here's what South Metro Fire Department spokesman Eric Hurst said:

"It's the responsibility of any business to regulate its capacity. To monitor how many people are on-site at any point during practice, the Denver Broncos could use tickets or ushers and clickers to make sure the limit of 3,200 is not exceeded."

Broncos CEO/owner Greg Penner has repeatedly said the ownership group, which assumed control of the team last August, is reviewing all potential future projects, including some improvements made at the team's downtown stadium -- Empower Field at Mile High.

And that is expected to include possible changes to its south suburban Denver practice complex. For now, at least, Broncos fans will have to make do with fewer training camp tickets this year.

How did the Denver Broncos perform in 2022?

The Denver Broncos were atrocious for most of the 2022 NFL season, and it's no wonder they ended up in the 2023 NFL Draft lottery. However, due to the ill-fated Russell Wilson trade, they couldn't even enjoy a high first-round pick in 2023, as the Seattle Seahawks got their selection via a pick swap.

The Broncos started the season with big hopes, as they had traded in perennial Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

This trade opened a floodgate of memes, especially the infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride." The Broncos didn't ride in the winning direction for most of the season, ending the year with a 5-12 record even though they were seen as a deep playoff contender coming into the season.

Broncos’ fans will be hoping for a better and less toxic franchise in 2023, as they have replaced Nathaniel Hackett with legendary head coach Sean Payton. Hopefully, Payton can bring the best out of their oft-criticized franchise QB, Wilson.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence