WATCH: Ryan Watts emotional birthday plea to heal neck injury hits harder after Steeler's CB's early retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ryan Watts prayed to recover from a neck injury that would end his career.

Ad

Watts - a sixth-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft - had his playing career stall before it even started. The ex-Texas Longhorns standout suffered a severe neck injury in Pittsburgh's last exhibition game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 24, 2024.

The emotional video - posted by Ryan Watts' fiancé on TikTok - encapsulates the cornerback's raw emotions. The timing of this is after the Steelers's Monday announcement of his release from the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wish that my neck could heal so I could continue playing in the NFL. Lord let me keep playing," Watts prayed in the video.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The injury - first diagnosed as a "stinger" - was much more severe than initially thought. By medical definitions, stingers are injuries that result when nerves in the shoulder and neck are stretched or compressed following an impact. Symptoms include stinging or burning pain that radiates from the shoulder to the hand."

Ryan Watts' injury necessitated greater medical attention, as attested to by his January social media entry that saw him in a hospital bed sporting a neck brace.

Ad

Ryan Watts sends alert to young players

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Once the Pittsburgh Steelers announced his release, Ryan Watts - now medically retired - sent a stark warning to his fellow players on Instagram, regarding the precariousness of an NFL career.

Ad

“Mannnn yall boys cherish and enjoy this game of football,” Ryan Watts wrote on Instagram on Monday. “You never know which play could be your last.”

The Little Elm, Texas, cornerback had been an excellent prospect throughout his college career. He spent his first two years at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, where he started 23 of 24 games for the Longhorns. His college awards included league coaches's honorable mention All-Big 12 and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Defensive Newcomer Player of the Year in 2022.

Ad

Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke about Watts's release in a statement:

"Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster. After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan's representatives, we all agree that it is Ryan's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time. We will continue to support Ryan as he transitions to this next phase of life."

Ad

The move ended a challenging year for Ryan Watts, who had earlier aired his challenges on Instagram in January.

Watts - who was converted from cornerback to strong safety -left a positive mark during his time with the Steelers. The team took note of his athleticism at the 2024 NFL draft combine, where he posted an impressive 40.5-inch vertical leap that boosted his draft value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.