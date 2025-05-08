WATCH: Shedeur Sanders all smiles after first visit to his locker room during Browns OTAs

Cleveland Browns's fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders took his first steps into his NFL career this week, visiting the team's facility during Organized Team Activities. The Browns shared a video on Thursday showing the rookie quarterback's reaction as he saw his locker for the first time.

Sanders - son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, - arrived in Cleveland after a draft experience that saw him slide from potential top pick to the 144th overall selection. The former Colorado star joins a quarterback room that includes veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), capturing Shedeur Sanders's genuine reaction as he entered the locker room at the team's practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

"@ShedeurSanders seeing his locker for the first time!" the Browns captioned the video, which showed the quarterback smiling as he inspected his new professional home.

The visit comes just three days after Sanders' unexpected fall to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders from college star to NFL rookie

Shedeur Sanders was drafted as the 144th pick at the 2025 NFL draft. (Credits: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders has already been working away from the spotlight, training on his own before official team activities. ESPN reported that Sanders was seen shuffling up hills in a black T-shirt and gray shorts, and later conducting throwing sessions at an indoor facility in Cleveland's western suburbs.

The quarterback's first official NFL practice is scheduled for Friday, when the Browns hold their three-day rookie minicamp. There, Shedeur Sanders will join other draft picks and undrafted free agents trying to make an impression on the coaching staff.

"I'm a Sanders," he said after being selected in the draft, "so it's always going to be expectations regardless of what pick I am."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry moved up in the draft to select Sanders, trading picks 166 and 192 to secure him at 144. Berry clarified that he sees Shedeur Sanders as someone who can exceed expectations based on his draft slot.

"[Sanders is] a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot," Berry stated.

Shedeur Sanders faces an open competition in Cleveland with 2024 starter Deshaun Watson expected to miss significant time due to an Achilles injury. Sanders should emerge from a quarterback room that includes Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel. If he does so, he would make history as the first fifth-round quarterback in the common draft era to start his team's season opener as a rookie.

