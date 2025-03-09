WATCH: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's attempt at drawing CU mascot "Ralphie the Buffalo" goes horribly wrong

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were a powerhouse duo at Colorado, combining for over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns as Buffaloes. But apparently, their talents besides football, seem limited.

On Saturday, Overtime's Kieran Hickey-Sample shared a backstage video where he challenged the two prospects to draw their alma mater's mascot, Ralphie. The quarterback appeared visibly surprised by the request:

“I can’t disrespect Ralphie like that.”

Meanwhile, the cornerback/wide receiver joked:

“Man, I’m scared of Ralphie… Don’t be picking on me, bro. I ain’t no artist…”

The results were hilariously disastrous, as can be seen in the video below (second slide):

Both prospects are expected to attend Colorado's Pro Day on March 13.

Where will Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter land in the 2025 NFL draft? CBS analyst gives new prediction

Reports of Shedeur Sanders' draft stock plummeting have translated to very low placements for him in a few mock drafts. For instance, Lance Zierlein has him going to the Cleveland Browns 29th, rather than second overall in his second edition.

But CBS' Tom Fornelli has him going to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team in need of a quarterback as they are unlikely to retain both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

"As mentioned earlier, Cam Ward is the lone QB in this class I think is worth a first-round pick, but it's not a knock on Shedeur Sanders. I believe he's is the most NFL-ready prospect in the class. What I don't know is how much room for growth is left here?"

As for Travis Hunter, he is projected to go to the New York Giants third overall. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's team has a desperate need for star power in the backfield on both offense and defense despite already boasting both Malik Nabers and Deonte Banks, and especially with veteran Darius Slayton entering free agency:

"My gut tells me the Giants will end up going the veteran QB route because there's pressure to win now, so instead of reaching for a QB, they go with the guy who may be the best talent in the class. Having Travis Hunter primarily play corner, but mix him in on offense alongside Malik Nabers, would be a lot of fun."

The new league year will begin on March 12, while the 2025 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field.

