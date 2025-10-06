[WATCH] Steelers RB Jaylen Warren returns to the field after suffering knee injury before BYE week

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has returned to practice following his Week 4 absence with a knee injury. In a video clip that was posted on Monday by PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh, the 26-year-old could be seen participating in an agility and ball-handling drill.The former Oklahoma State standout missed Pittsburgh’s trip to Ireland to face the Minnesota Vikings after reportedly injuring his knee. The running back focused on recovery through the Steelers’ bye week and is now looking ready to return to action against the Cleveland Browns.Many expected Warren to start in the Steelers’ win against the Vikings as the Week 4 injury report listed him as a “non-injury-related resting veteran.” His knee injury was later announced ahead of the game.Meanwhile, in Jaylen Warren’s absence against the Vikings, the Steelers depended on Kenneth Gainwell, who put in quite an impressive shift. The former Philadelphia Eagles player rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He also added 36 yards of reception to complete an incredible game.Former Steelers tackle Chris Hoke said of Gainwell’s performance at Dublin:“I think his vision was really, really good. He made some great cutbacks, he made guys miss, he was really elusive with some of his jump cuts and acceleration. I thought he played, I would guess, the best game of his career. Not only running the ball but out of the backfield.”Touching on the impact of Gainwell’s output, Hoke continued:“The reality is that Kenneth Gainwell really earned some respect [not only] among Steeler Nation, but [also] in that locker room and in the coaching room. They know they can rely on him if they need to. A positive step forward for him and this rushing offense.”What Kenneth Gainwell’s breakout might mean for Jaylen Warren and Steelers’ offenseOne of the ironies of teams missing their starters in the NFL is the potential for a backup to come and take over the starting role. Following Kenneth Gainwell’s performance in Dublin, there have emerged speculations on what the future of Jaylen Warren would be in Pittsburgh’s offense.While Gainwell should definitely get more opportunities going forward, it should be said that Pittsburgh’s offense didn’t thrive solely on his efforts. As such, a similar level of effort from Warren will turn out a similar level of success in offense.Ultimately, Warren still leads the Steelers’ offense with 274 yards from scrimmage, although he missed the Dublin game.