WATCH: Thousands of Cowboys fans leave game early after blowout loss in Wildcard Round playoff game vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys' promising season ended in the worst possible fashion. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers rolled into AT&T Stadium and blew the Cowboys out to eliminate them from the playoffs. Dallas became the first team to lose to a seventh-seed since the playoffs expanded to a seven-team format.

Thousands of Cowboys fans exited the stadium even before the fourth quarter commenced. With the team trailing 41-16, the supporters preferred enjoying the rest of their weekend over watching their team peter out of the playoffs with a humiliating loss.

The Cowboys were heavy favorites to beat the Packers and advance to the divisional round. They last lost at AT&T Stadium in Week 1 of the 2022 season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas had won 15 straight games at home.

However, Packers quarterback Jordan Love delivered one of the best performances of his career to lead his team to the divisional round.