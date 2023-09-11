WATCH: Thousands of Giants fans exit game at half-time as Cowboys humiliate franchise in New York

New York Giants fans had high hopes for 2023 after their beloved squad made the playoffs last season. Despite finishing the regular season at 9-7-1, they defeated the 13-4 Minnesota Vikings on the road during last year’s Wild Card Round.

They were in a good situation to start their 2023 campaign as they hosted the Dallas Cowboys at home. Unfortunately, it was a dismal case of Murphy’s law as New York’s NFC squad was never in the game. The rivalry matchup was virtually over by halftime, forcing Big Blue fans to leave early.

Several Giants fans did not finish the 2023 Week 1 game against the Cowboys

The New York Giants were down 26-0 by halftime and could not muster enough to fight against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a humiliating way to start a season against a bitter rival. Some fans who left MetLife Stadium early shared on Twitter that they were not alone in expressing disappointment.

MLFootball also noted that Cowboys fans cheered louder as their team sustained the route

The Associated Press’ Josh Dubow also pointed out first-half shutout deficits for home teams in Week 1. The Giants 26-0 deficit ranked fourth behind the paltry efforts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys raced to a 16-0 first-quarter lead against the Giants. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene opened up the scoring after returning a blocked kick for a 58-yard touchdown. As a consolation, Brandon Aubrey missed the point-after kick.

Five minutes later, Aubrey converted a 21-yard field goal to make it 9-0. Dallas scored 16 unanswered after DaRon Bland returned an interception for a 22-yard touchdown.

Those errors might have demoralized Daniel Jones and the Giants as they struggled to get their game going while the rain started to pour. Meanwhile, the Cowboys scored ten points in the second quarter, courtesy of another Aubrey field goal and a two-yard Tony Pollard touchdown run.

Pollard had another touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 33-0. KaVontae Turpin caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to stretch their lead to 40. Conversely, New York had fumbles throughout the game.

The Cowboys' defense also showed up, tallying seven sacks with seven minutes left in the game. At that point, Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong had two sacks each, while Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence had one each. They also forced three turnovers.

With the imminent victory, the Cowboys extend their all-time series lead against the Giants, 74-47-2. It also extended their winning streak against New York to five.