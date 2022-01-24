WATCH: Titans fan burns Ryan Tannehill's jersey after interception-laded performance against Bengals

Ryan Tannehill flamed out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Tennessee Titans' 16-19 divisional round playoff loss. One of his fans took that phrase literally. While sitting around a campfire, the fan, who was wearing the quarterback's jersey, took it off and dropped it in the fire. The jersey became one with the fire in a matter of seconds.

The way the fan dropped it says a lot about his feelings about the situation. He wasn't angrily thrashing around before ripping off the jersey and throwing it into the fire with force. He did it with an attitude that said he was not surprised, but disappointed. Above all, he was beyond burnt out on the quarterback, and apathetically thought it was time to cut him loose.

Ryan Tannehill's flameout as Titans lose to Bengals

Heading into the game, some thought the team could suddenly catch fire with AJ Brown, Derrick Henry and Julio Jones back on the field together for the first time in months. However, Henry and Tannehill dropped the ball.

Despite receiving 20 carries, Henry only reached 62 yards and a touchdown. This would be a slightly-disappointing game for an average back, but for Derrick Henry, it was an outright failure. It looked even worse when his backup, D'Onta Foreman, outgained Henry's total yardage with just four carries. Foreman had 66 yards on four carries.

However, the other failure rivaling Henry's was that of Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill set a bad tone for the day when his opening throw of the game was an interception. Just seven seconds and one snap into the game, the Titans lost their advantage in getting the ball first.

If it wasn't for the Titans' defensive line, this game likely would have gotten ugly. Joe Burrow was sacked nine times. That said, he still outplayed the veteran. Now eliminated, where do the Titans go from here?

They can chalk up the loss to freak injuries and give it a fresh attempt next season with a few patches on the roster, or they can go for broke. Either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson would be a big upgrade at the quarterback position and would be the only logical way to get substantially better this offseason.

Between the Bills, the Chiefs and now the Bengals toting explosive young quarterbacks, Tannehill may have hit his ceiling with the Titans. The former Dolphins quarterback can make waves with a loaded roster during the regular season, but his playoff performances have been uninspired, and every road has led to a mid-playoff exit. Will the Titans now be entering the Rodgers-Wilson sweepstakes?

