Watch: Tom Brady addresses recent trade talk in hilarious new commercial

Tom Brady seems to be happy serving as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He gets to play in a warm climate after spending nearly two decades in freezing New England.

The only thing he may be missing is the changing of the seasons. He said as much over the weekend with a tweet saying, "Missing the fall this year." Such a tweet was not controversial at all. That is, until his wife Gisele retweeted it with a shocking quote.

Time for a trade? This may have had some fans in Tampa Bay shocked. Ultimately, it was just part of some genius marketing for a new Brady endorsement deal. See for yourself in this hilarious new commercial that addresses the surprise tweet.

The power couple sure knows how to stir up conversation on social media.

The Tom Brady trade talk was all about crypto

Brady is apparently a new spokesperson for FTX, which is a cryptocurrency exchange platform, but leave it to the NFL legend to build hype surrounding this new deal with the help of his famous wife.

There is something absolutely hilarious about the thought of both of them sitting at home, firing off tweets, and waiting for the fallout from fans. It is just too easy for them with such large followings on Twitter.

The way the commercial goes sums up the situation quite well. The sheer mention of a trade, no matter the context, is enough to stir up conversation. Gisele addressed it again via another tweet.

There is about a zero percent possibility Brady would demand a trade from his new team. The Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions and are in great shape to compete for the title again in 2021. Brady is playing like he is in his prime and gets to play loose and free in Tampa.

Brady has mastered not only the game of football, but the game of advertising at the age of 44. The NFL world can be thrown into a frenzy by a single word and while his new commercial dramatized the situation, it is not too far off from reality. If Brady did demand a trade, and not one involving crypto, the NFL world would be on fire.

