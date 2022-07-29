WATCH: Scary sight for 31 NFL teams as Tom Brady and Julio Jones already looking sharp together in training 

Tom Brady has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal when it comes to offensive talent. With his trusted ally Rob Gronkowski deciding to call it quits on his NFL career earlier in the offseason, the Buccaneers have done their bit to make sure Brady doesn't fall short on the ammunition he needs.

Julio Jones is now the latest weapon in Tom Brady's arsenal. The former Atlanta Falcons star signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers and has gotten straight to work.

Tom Brady to Julio Jones for the touchdown.



How many of those will happen in the regular season?



Tom Brady to Julio Jones for the touchdown.How many of those will happen in the regular season? https://t.co/W8gZ6Yzwdu

In a recent video reporting for training camp, Julio Jones was seen in Buccaneers gear for the first time. Looking to make an impression, the wide receiver got straight to business from the get-go, linking up with his new quarterback for some touchdowns.

As the quarterback threw dimes, Jones pulled off some stunning catches which included his iconic toe drag. Safe to say from the reaction in the video, Buccaneers fans attending the practice were more than happy to see their new star in action.

Depsite Jones' stellar reputation over the years, it is hard to believe that he is not the centre-piece of the Buccaneers wide receiver depth chart. After all, the side has fellow Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans to bank on should things go south.

Julio Jones reveals the role Tom Brady had in roping him into Tampa

Tom Brady has quietly built himself a reputation for being a master recruiter. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has previously played a big role in bringing stars like Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown to Tampa in the past.

And the latest addition to that list seems to be Julio Jones. During his first press conference as a Buccaneers player, the wideout stated how the two had been in touch leading up to his signing:

"I talked to Tom several times, but you know it's just, we just talked. It wasn't really nothing about coming to Tampa, we was just communicating, feeling each other out I guess... It was probably a tactic, but I don't know, I'm here."

With the three-time league MVP entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers, the quarterback will look to go out on top. With a wide receiver corps including the likes of Godwin, Evans, and Jones, a push for Super Bowl No. 8 could well be on the cards.

