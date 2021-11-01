Watch: Tom Brady's pick-6 hands Saints win vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the comeback trail Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints. It was a game in which the Saints took a late lead even with Trevor Siemian at quarterback.

Jameis Winston was forced to leave the game following a dangerous tackle. Still, Siemian pieced together a great game, which is why Brady had a chance at a comeback in the first place.

Alas, the opportunity fell short following a crushing pick-6 to essentially end the game. Here is the video:

P.J. Williams called game and sent Brady home upset on Halloween.

Buccaneers lose on brutal pick-6 against Saints

The game was fascinating because Brady threw for four touchdowns and his team still came up short. Such a result is more an indictment on the Tampa Bay defense than anything else. Allowing Siemian to carve them up was not in the plans.

The loss drops the Buccaneers to 6-2 on the season and bumps the Saints up to 5-2. In a year without Drew Brees, that is an excellent mark for the Saints. The question now is whether Winston avoided severe injury.

So what do Buccaneers fans think about this loss? Should they be panicking? That would probably be an overreaction given the fact Brady did throw his four touchdowns. A late mistake is not going to derail the season of such a talented player. The Saints have also proved they are no joke this season. The good news is that they represent the only real competition for Tampa Bay within the division.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter ANOTHER RECORD BROKEN 👏



Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for most career games with 3+ Pass TDs (98). ANOTHER RECORD BROKEN 👏 Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for most career games with 3+ Pass TDs (98). https://t.co/JEQ9id6OGB

The Buccaneers now head into a bye week at 6-2 with plenty of time to reset and recover following this loss. They will resume their season in Week 10 against the Washington Football Team, which should represent an easy victory. The Saints, meanwhile, have a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers also leave the game in better shape if Winston has to miss any time. His scary injury could have long-lasting negative repercussions for a Saints team that just picked up a signature win over a divisional rival.

Brady will be fine. How the Saints recover remains to be seen.

