WATCH: Travis Kelce dances on golf cart, sits on Creed Humphrey's shoulder ahead of anticipated speech at parade in Kansas City

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs fans are celebrating the Super Bowl parade in the city today. While everyone is waiting for another special speech from the star tight end, he is already giving his fans some memorable moments.

Ahead of the speech, Kelce was seen dancing while sitting on a golf cart. Moreover, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey lifted the three-time Super Bowl winner on his shoulders and walked in front of the fans.

This is just the start of a memorable day for Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs fans. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also seen showing off his 'dad bod' to the fans present on the road and it was a special moment.

Apart from Kelce and Mahomes, linebacker Willie Gay also treated fans with a remarkable moment. Gay was running shirtless on the streets of Kansas City and the fans loved every moment of it.

The Chiefs faced numerous challenges this season, and they are now reaping the benefits of their efforts. Since some of the current roster members may not return next season, they plan to celebrate this day to the fullest extent possible.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs aiming for a three-peat

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will enter next season with a goal to achieve something that has never been done in NFL history. The Chiefs can become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, and the team is ready for it.

Andy Reid will be returning as the head coach next season and with Kelce not retiring, the stage is set for Patrick Mahomes to lead his team to another title.

Winning a Super Bowl will not be easy for the Chiefs next season, however, given how poorly they played in the regular season during this Super Bowl run, everyone expects them to be better next season.

As mentioned earlier, it will be tough for the Chiefs to bring back key free agents like Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay. It will be interesting to see what Brett Veach does in the offseason to strengthen the roster.