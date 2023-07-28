WATCH: Travis Kelce involved in heated skirmish with Chiefs teammate in training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs training camp is underway and Travis Kelce is already making headlines. The star tight end who is coming off a monster season was involved in a heated skirmish today.

He wasn't happy with how cornerback Dicaprio Bootle went after him, and the two-time Super Bowl winner was seen being held back by his teammates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bootle signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021 and has played seven games so far in his NFL career. In those games, he recorded 11 tackles, and to keep his place on the roster, the cornerback was seen playing hard.

It will be interesting to see whether this exchange with Travis Kelce will do him any good, as everyone knows how greatly the franchise values Kelce. The Chiefs have a lot of young players in their secondary, and Bootle could get booted if he fails to impress in the training camp.

PJ Green @PJGreenTV



Bootle kept going after a play and Kelce didn’t take too kindly to that. #Chiefs Travis Kelce and Dicaprio Bootle got in a bit of a skirmish.Bootle kept going after a play and Kelce didn’t take too kindly to that. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Travis Kelce is expected to have another big season

Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

After Tyreek Hill got traded to the Miami Dolphins, pressure raised on Travis Kelce to lead the team from the front and help Patrick Mahomes. As expected, he didn't disappoint and arguably had the best season of his career while leading the Chiefs to another Super Bowl triumph.

Kelce is once again expected to have another great season, as he is surrounded by multiple talented players. The Chiefs don't have a star wide receiver on their team, but the likes of Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justyn Ross, Rashee Rice, and Skyy Moore will compliment the star tight end.

Patrick Mahomes makes everyone around him better, which is why the franchise is confident about their offense despite losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency.

Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games last season, and is projected to have similar numbers this upcoming season as well.

The fact that Mahomes and Kelce are still hungry for success is one of the primary reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs are considered the favorites to successfully defend their Super Bowl title.