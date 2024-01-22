WATCH: Travis Kelce's romantic gesture to Taylor Swift goes viral after Chiefs TE scores touchdown against Bills

Taylor Swift is a happy woman on Sunday.

When Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills, he reserved the moment to make a small tribute to his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, with a heart gesture with his hands.

Taylor Swift is at the Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the season, and has even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season gets tougher.

She's not the only star at Kelce's box during the game, as his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, has also traveled to Buffalo to watch the AFC Divisional Round contest. Jason has been spotted shirtless and drinking a lot of beers, even as the temperature is extremely cold.

Taylor Swift's jackets are becoming a huge deal in NFL circles

With a worldwide superstar like Taylor Swift entering the NFL world in 2023, it was clear that some of the coverage would shift to her orbit. Although it's irrelevant in NFL games, surely the league loved seeing the amount of coverage drawn to her games due to Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce.

Even NBC wanted to make this a thing. The singer traveled to the MetLife Stadium to watch the Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

As the singer watched the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 and a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as the tight end amassed 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Even the clothes she wears have been the subject of attention. For example, she was seen using a custom jacket jersey made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Out of nowhere, Kristin's Instagram numbers grew up to 246%.