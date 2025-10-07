[WATCH] Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares core-fan moment jumping on table to cheer for Jaguars QB in 31-28 win vs. Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Monday night. In the final minute of the game, the quarterback stumbled after the ball was snapped after his foot was stepped on by his offensive lineman. He recovered and ended up rushing the ball to the end zone for the game winning touchdown. A video of his wife, Marissa, showed just how excited she was to see her husband pull of the win. Marissa Lawrence, who wore jaguar printed shorts and a black strapless top, can be seen with one leg up on a table celebrating the big moment. The quarterback's wife was surrounded by a group of friends and family who also cheered in excitement when the quarterback scored the touchdown. The video which circulated on social media was also reshared by Marissa Lawrence. She stated that she was making sure she didn't miss a moment of the action on the field by getting a better view. Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa shared two-word response to Jaguars' MNF winJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his 26th birthday with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. While the quarterback completed 18 of 25 attempted passes and threw for 221 yards, he also led his offense in rushing yards. Lawrence rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns which included the game-winner under pressure with seconds remaining on the clock.After the big win, Trevor Lawrence's wife shared a snapshot of the video board at EverBank Stadium declaring the victory. Marissa Lawrence celebrated the Jacksonville Jaguars win with a short caption agreeing and saying 'goodnight.'&quot;YES &amp; GN,&quot; Marissa Lawrence captioned the Instagram Story.Marissa Lawrence shared a short response to Jaguars win. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)The 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs now has the Jaguars with a 4-1 record and tied for the AFC West division lead alongside the Indianapolis Colts. Exceeding expectations under first-year coach Liam Coen. The Jacksonville Jaguars will now prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday afternoon.